Chicago police issue alert about West Side burglary crew targeting businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a crew of burglars targeting businesses on the city's West Side.

Police said in each incident, the group of up to seven burglars - two to four of whom serve as lookouts - pick or otherwise "defeat" the business's security gate locking mechanism and then break through a front window or door to get in.

The thieves then steal money from the cash register and either steal the ATM or pry it open at the scene to take the cash from inside.

Police said the same group of suspects have struck at the following times and places:

5200 block of West Chicago Ave on June 27, 2024 at 5:17am

3900 block of West Monroe between June 28/29, 2024 at 7:30pm/7:55am

4800 block of West Fulton St on July 17, 2024 at 1:16am

4700 block of West Lake St. on July 18-19, 24 6:30pm-8:00am

3900 block of West Cermak Rd July 21, 2024 2:07am

400 block of South Laramie Ave July 23, 2024 3:30-3:45am

3700 block of West Roosevelt Rd July 25, 2024 3:21am

Police said the group wears hoodies, face masks and gloves during each incident.

If you have any information about these burglaries, call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

