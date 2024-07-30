WATCH LIVE

Chicago police issue alert about West Side burglary crew targeting businesses

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 12:45AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a crew of burglars targeting businesses on the city's West Side.

Police said in each incident, the group of up to seven burglars - two to four of whom serve as lookouts - pick or otherwise "defeat" the business's security gate locking mechanism and then break through a front window or door to get in.

The thieves then steal money from the cash register and either steal the ATM or pry it open at the scene to take the cash from inside.

Police said the same group of suspects have struck at the following times and places:

5200 block of West Chicago Ave on June 27, 2024 at 5:17am
3900 block of West Monroe between June 28/29, 2024 at 7:30pm/7:55am
4800 block of West Fulton St on July 17, 2024 at 1:16am
4700 block of West Lake St. on July 18-19, 24 6:30pm-8:00am
3900 block of West Cermak Rd July 21, 2024 2:07am
400 block of South Laramie Ave July 23, 2024 3:30-3:45am
3700 block of West Roosevelt Rd July 25, 2024 3:21am

Police said the group wears hoodies, face masks and gloves during each incident.

If you have any information about these burglaries, call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

