Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting CPD officer with car in South Austin

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 1:54PM
Man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer after crash
The crash happened on Sunday just after midning in South Austin, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban man is facing eight charged after CPD said he allegedly hit a police officer with a car over the weekend.

The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday in the 100-block of N. Lamon Avenue in South Austin, according to police.

Jose Ruiz-Crespin, 22 of Arlington Heights, was arrested after police said he struck and injured an officer while "driving recklessly and under the influence."

Ruiz-Crespin was arrested shortly after the crash.

The 22-year-old is facing one felony count for attempted murder, aggravated DUI among other misdemeanors involving driving under the influence. He was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, police said.

The officer is expected to be okay.

