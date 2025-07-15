Leaders to mark 1 year of Scaling Community Violence Intervention for a Safer Chicago program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks a year since the beginning of a program designed to cut down on violence in Chicago.

The program is called Scaling Community Violence Intervention for a safer Chicago or SC2.

Tuesday, local leaders and advocates mark the one-year anniversary of the effort they say so far has been a success.

The ambitious program targets several south and west side communities - where people are most at risk to experience gun violence.

Funded by a $400-million public-private partnership to expand violence intervention, community violence intervention groups working together to stem the tide of gun violence.

According to an ABC7 data team analysis using numbers from the Chicago Police Department, the number of shooting victims in the past 12-months stand at 2,225. That's a nearly 28-percent decrease from the average of the prior three years.

Deadly shootings are down 25-percent in the last 12-months and non-fatal shooting are down more than 28-percent.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says the initiative is working.

"So it's policing and affordable housing, policing and mental and behavioral health services," Mayor Johnson said. "We have 29,000 young people that will have summer jobs this summer, a 45 percent increase. But it is also working with every single level of government whether it is the state, Cook County government, that full force approach that has been missing for a long time."

Later Tuesday, it's expected that elected officials along with anti-violence advocates and community supporters will gather to talk about declines in gun violence in the city and next steps for the program.

