Man charged with murder, arson after 4 killed in West Side apartment fire, Chicago police say

A body was recovered from a North Avenue apartment building fire in Austin that killed 3 others. The Chicago victims were identified Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is facing multiple charges after four people were killed in a West Side apartment fire last month.

Lontray Clark has been charged with murder and arson in connection to a deadly fire that he allegedly caused on June 26 in the 5200 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said.

Four bodies were recovered from the apartment building in Austin after the fire.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and members of the state fire marshals brought heavy machinery and a search dog to the charred building.

Clark was arrested on Wednesday in Springfield, Illinois, police said. His charges include multiple felony counts of murder and aggravated arson.

The victims killed in the fire were a 5-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, officials said.

Six other people were rescued from the building, and some of them were hospitalized.

Last month, family members identified some of the victims, including a woman named Destiny Henry along with Regina Henry, 32 and her 5-year-old son, Jayceon.

The man killed was identified by community members as Brad Cummings. He was the editor of The Austin Voice, founded in 1985.

The Red Cross said the massive blaze displaced over two dozen people.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.