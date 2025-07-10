Father speaks out after son killed in NW Side stabbing, fire; ex-wife charged after 3 kids stabbed

Dion Wallace is mourning his son Jordan, 4, killed in a Logan Square stabbing and fire. Wendy Tolbert is charged after her three kids were stabbed.

Dion Wallace is mourning his son Jordan, 4, killed in a Logan Square stabbing and fire. Wendy Tolbert is charged after her three kids were stabbed.

Dion Wallace is mourning his son Jordan, 4, killed in a Logan Square stabbing and fire. Wendy Tolbert is charged after her three kids were stabbed.

Dion Wallace is mourning his son Jordan, 4, killed in a Logan Square stabbing and fire. Wendy Tolbert is charged after her three kids were stabbed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago father is speaking out after a tragedy ripped his family apart.

Dion Wallace said it's hard to believe his ex-wife is accused in murderous stabbing attack and arson last week in Logan Square that left his 4-year-old son dead and his siblings injured.

"He made me, he made me feel like I had something to add to his life," Wallace said.

Overcome with emotion, Wallace struggled to talk about his 4-year old son Jordan Wallace, who authorities say was stabbed to death by his own mother, Wendy Tolbert, on the Fourth of July.

"But I knew God was shining on me, and I knew that he was special," Wallace said. "I felt he was special from the start."

Investigators said after Tolbert allegedly stabbed her little boy more than three dozen times in their home in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street, she then attacked the boy's 10-year old brother and 13-year old sister.

Prosecutors said she told police she believed they were all possessed by the devil. She then allegedly set the Logan Square home they shared on fire.

"Because he said that if I've been there, it wouldn't have happened because you're stronger than her," Wallace said.

The 45-year-old mother has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson and other felonies for the holiday attack.

According the court-ordered health report, Tolbert suffers from schizophrenia and cancer, something Wallace, who recently divorced Tolbert after eight years of marriage, says neither he or the kids knew anything about.

Wallace said although he no longer lived with the children and their mother, he did visit when he could.

"She never said anything to me," Wallace said. "She never said that she was struggling with her thoughts or anything. I would have, but I can't say I seen anything out of the ordinary at all."

Since the attack, Wallace has grappled with the weight of loss and grief while trying to support the surviving children who continuing to recover. Family and friends are trying to raise money to help cover burial and other expenses.

Meanwhile, as the 50-year-old father makes for his boy, he says he doesn't hate his ex-wife for what she allegedly did and hopes the tragedy will cause people to be more emphatic toward people with mental illnesses.

"This life has a lot of pain. It has a lot of love," Wallace said. "I'm going through pain so now I have to show how much I can give, and I just hope that everybody show their people love in case something happens if they can't see."