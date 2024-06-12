WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested after 'incident' at Chicago FBI headquarters, video shows CPD escort suspect

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 3:46PM
Man arrested after 'incident' at Chicago FBI headquarters
ABC7 Chicago captured the moment a man was escorted out of the building by Chicago police officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested after an "incident" at the Chicago FBI Headquarters on the city's West Side, according to the federal agency.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Illinois Medical District at 2111 West Roosevelt Road.

A suspect was taken into custody, the FBI confirmed.

ABC7 Chicago captured the moment a man with a ponytail, wearing a white T-shirt was being escorted in handcuffs out of the building by Chicago police officers.

The FBI said there were no injuries related to the incident.

No other information was immediately made available. CPD has not commented on the arrest.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW