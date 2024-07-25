Man on bicycle wanted for robbing women on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is wanted for allegedly robbing women while on a bicycle in two South Side neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
Police shared a video of the suspect on Wednesday.
In each incident, the suspect approaches female victims, tells them he has a gun and robs them, police said.
He's wanted for four incidents in the Kenwood and Grand Boulevard neighborhoods.
The crimes happened at the following locations and times.
No further information about the robberies were immediately available. Chicago police continue to investigate.