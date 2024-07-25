Man on bicycle wanted for robbing women on South Side, Chicago police say

A man on a bicycle is wanted for robbing women on the South Side in Kenwood and Grand Boulevard, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is wanted for allegedly robbing women while on a bicycle in two South Side neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

Police shared a video of the suspect on Wednesday.

In each incident, the suspect approaches female victims, tells them he has a gun and robs them, police said.

He's wanted for four incidents in the Kenwood and Grand Boulevard neighborhoods.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times.



800 block of East 47th Street on June 30 at 10 p.m.

4700 block of South Ellis on July 7 at 10:10 p.m.

4700 block of South Woodlawn on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.

4900 block of South Langley on July 13 at 4:30 p.m.

No further information about the robberies were immediately available. Chicago police continue to investigate.