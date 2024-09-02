WATCH LIVE

Person stabbed on CTA Red Line near Uptown, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 8:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A victim was stabbed multiple times on the CTA Red Line on Labor Day, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened on the train after two people got into an argument around 1:13 p.m.

The male suspect stabbed the 37-year-old victim multiple times on the train, police said.

After being injured, the victim ran off the train at the Wilson Red Line station.

Police found him in the 4700-block of Broadway. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

