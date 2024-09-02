4 killed in shooting on CTA Blue Line train in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were shot and killed on a CTA Blue Line train in Forest Park Monday morning, police said.

Forest Park police said they received a 911 call at about 5:27 a.m. that three people were shot on a train at the Forest Park CTA Blue Line station at 711 Desplaines Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found four shooting victims, with three being pronounced dead on the scene and a fourth transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where they later died.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and after getting a description from surveillance video, a suspect was taken into custody on a CTA Pink Line train in Chicago. Police said a gun was recovered.

Forest Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is not a greater threat to the public.