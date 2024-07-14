WATCH LIVE

2 shot, 1 critically after violent card game in West Woodlawn, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 14, 2024 10:43AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were injured after a violent card game on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 6500-block of Rhodes Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

A group of men were playing a card game inside a home when an argument began, according to police.

Police said a man at the gathering allegedly shot two people.

A man, 40, was shot in the right thigh and right armpit. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was grazed in the butt and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
