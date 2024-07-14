2 shot, 1 critically after violent card game in West Woodlawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were injured after a violent card game on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 6500-block of Rhodes Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

A group of men were playing a card game inside a home when an argument began, according to police.

Police said a man at the gathering allegedly shot two people.

A man, 40, was shot in the right thigh and right armpit. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was grazed in the butt and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

