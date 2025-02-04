24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man stabbed to death in Humboldt Park home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homicide investigation is underway on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police found the victim at about 6:40 p.m. at Christiana Avenue and Chicago Avenue on Monday.

Officers responded to calls of a person with a gun and while investigating, they found an unlocked house.

A man, 24, was found inside with a stab wound to the abdomen and a bullet graze to the face.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Four Detectives are investigating.

