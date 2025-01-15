Man found shot to death in car in Andersonville, 1 other hurt, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and another was hurt in a North Side shooting on Tuesday, according to police.

The men were found in the 5400-block of N. Ashland Avenue at about 9:13 p.m., Chicago police said.

Police said they received an initial call of a man lying in the street.

A man, 26, was found with two gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim told police his car was in the alley, police said.

Officers found a man, 21, inside the car with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

No one in custody and CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

