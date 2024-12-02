24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man injured after crashing hoverboard into Chicago police squad car on South Side, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 2, 2024 2:11AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man crashed his hoverboard into a Chicago police squad car Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7:14 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old man was riding a "hoverboard" at the location when he crashed into a CPD squad car, police said.

He hit his head against the passenger window of the police car and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

