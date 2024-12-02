Man injured after crashing hoverboard into Chicago police squad car on South Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man crashed his hoverboard into a Chicago police squad car Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7:14 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old man was riding a "hoverboard" at the location when he crashed into a CPD squad car, police said.

He hit his head against the passenger window of the police car and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.