Man killed, another seriously injured in South Loop stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and a second person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at an apartment building in South Loop.

The stabbing happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man in his 40's was found dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds to his body, Chicago Police Department official said.

A 50-year-old was found at the same location with lacerations on his arm and injuries on his head, he was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

