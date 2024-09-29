WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver shot to death after West Town crash, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 11:03AM
Man shot, killed after West Town crash: CPD
A man was shot to death after a crash on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death after a crash on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500-block of Magnolia Avenue on Sunday.

The driver of a red vehicle crashed into the victim's car, started shooting at the victim then ran away.

Chicago police found the victim outside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. Chicago police have did not release identities.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW