Driver shot to death after West Town crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death after a crash on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500-block of Magnolia Avenue on Sunday.

The driver of a red vehicle crashed into the victim's car, started shooting at the victim then ran away.

Chicago police found the victim outside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. Chicago police have did not release identities.

