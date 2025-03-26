Man shot, killed near Bennett Elementary School, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death near a South Side elementary school on Wednesday morning.

The man was found at about 5:08 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near 101st Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said the 33-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Chopper 7 was over the scene - showing as police blocked off the street near Bennett Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood