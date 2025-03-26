24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot, killed near Bennett Elementary School, Chicago police say

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 1:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death near a South Side elementary school on Wednesday morning.

The man was found at about 5:08 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near 101st Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said the 33-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Chopper 7 was over the scene - showing as police blocked off the street near Bennett Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

