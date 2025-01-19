Man shot while running away from attempted robbery in Chinatown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot as he ran away from what Chicago police said was an attempted robbery on Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. in the 2400-block of S. Stewart Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood, police said.

A man, 19, was walking outside when a man got out of a silver car. The victim started to run away and the suspect then shot the victim in the arm.

The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Chicago police said it was an attempted robbery.

No one is in custody.

