Man shot to death in Humboldt Park, Chicago police investigating as homicide

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 30, 2024 11:11AM
The shooting happened in the 3300-block of Franklin Street on the last Saturday of the month, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Franklin Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

A 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds surrounded by shell casings.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released. It is unknown if police have a description of a possible shooter.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Four Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

