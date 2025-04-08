Police issue warning of 'senior assassins' water gun game in Glen Ellyn

High school students around the country run around squirting people with water guns.

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Glen Ellyn police are warning about the dangers of the "senior assassins" game.

In the game, high school students around the country ambush each other in public places with water guns.

Glen Ellyn police released a statement saying:

"While the game is not illegal, the Glen Ellyn Police Department and Glenbard West High School do not condone student participation."

Several suburban police departments warned about the dangers of the game last year.

Last April, police said a rollover crash in Itasca that police said was caused by two students playing the game.

In Gurnee, a group of seniors wearing ski masks went into a restaurant while playing. However, a concealed carry license-holder was in the restaurant at the time and mistook the situation for a genuine threat. Nobody was injured, but police warn the situation could have escalated quickly.