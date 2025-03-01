24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man stabbed inside Harold Washington Library in the Loop, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 1, 2025 2:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed Friday evening while he was inside a library downtown.

The stabbing happened around 4:40 p.m. at Harold Washington Library, 400 S. State St., in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was approached by an unknown female offender who stabbed him in the hand with a sharp object, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Chicago police officials confirmed the stabbing happened inside the library.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate the stabbing.

No further information was immediately available.

