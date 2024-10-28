2 charged in 'large disturbance' that injured CPD officer in West Garfield Park

Two men have been charged after a video circulating social media shows at least one CPD officer with injuries while responding to calls of a 'large disturbance' during a funeral.

2 charged in 'large disturbance' that injured CPD officer on West Side

2 charged in 'large disturbance' that injured CPD officer on West Side Two men have been charged after a video circulating social media shows at least one CPD officer with injuries while responding to calls of a 'large disturbance' during a funeral.

2 charged in 'large disturbance' that injured CPD officer on West Side Two men have been charged after a video circulating social media shows at least one CPD officer with injuries while responding to calls of a 'large disturbance' during a funeral.

2 charged in 'large disturbance' that injured CPD officer on West Side Two men have been charged after a video circulating social media shows at least one CPD officer with injuries while responding to calls of a 'large disturbance' during a funeral.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged after a video circulating social media shows at least one Chicago police officer with injuries while responding to calls of a "large disturbance" on the city's West Side.

The incident happened on Saturday in the 4300-block of West Madison Street in West Garfield Park.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the apparent physical altercation, but Chicago police officials did confirm late Saturday that officers did respond to the scene near Madison and Kildare for calls of a "large disturbance."

Demarco Hunter, 25, faces one felony count for aggravated battery.

Michael Fitzgerald, 37, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and an aditional four misdemeanors for resitsting arrest.

Pastor Preston Allison said he was driving in the area when he saw the disturbance and stopped. He told ABC7 that officers were trying to de-escalate the situation when people began attacking them. That's when the officer was hurt.

Reverend Allison said it happened outside a church where a funeral was taking place.

RELATED | Video shows at least 1 police officer hurt responding to 'large disturbance' in West Garfield Park

No further information was immediately available.

Both suspects are due in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood