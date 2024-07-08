Chicago police connect 14 business burglaries on SW Side, with some happening just minutes apart

At least 14 Chicago burglaries are connected, the police department said, with some happening just minutes apart.

At least 14 Chicago burglaries are connected, the police department said, with some happening just minutes apart.

At least 14 Chicago burglaries are connected, the police department said, with some happening just minutes apart.

At least 14 Chicago burglaries are connected, the police department said, with some happening just minutes apart.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are alerting businesses to a rise in burglaries.

Police say as many as four men are behind the break-ins on the Southwest Side.

According to investigators, the burglars damage a glass door to get inside, and then they take cash from the registers.

At least 14 crimes are connected going as far back as June 26.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:



7000-block of West 63rd Street on June 26 at approximately 2:25 a.m.

5400-block of South Mulligan Avenue on June 26 at approximately 2:40 a.m.

5900-block of West 63rd Street on June 26 at approximately 3:10 a.m.

300-block of West 26th Street on June 26 at approximately 3:25 a.m.

2600-block of South Halsted Avenue on June 26 at approximately 3:15 a.m.

8300-block of South Kedzie Avenue on June 30 at approximately 2:40 a.m.

5100-block of South Kedzie Avenue on June 30 at approximately 3:19 a.m.

8200-block of South Kedzie Avenue on July 1 at approximately 3:42 a.m.

8000-block of South Kedzie Avenue on July 3 at approximately 5 a.m.

3700-block of West 79th Street between the dates of July 3 and July 5 between the hours of

9:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. 3700-block of West 79th Street on July 5 at 2:41 a.m.

6400-block of South Western Avenue on July 5 at approximately 2 a.m.

7100-block of South Kedzie Avenue on July 7 at approximately 4:05 a.m.

200-block of West Root Avenue on July 7 at approximately 3:54 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8380.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood