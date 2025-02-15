Chicago police issue warning about string of restaurant burglaries in Lakeview and Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new warning from Chicago police about a string of restaurant burglaries on the North and Northwest sides.
Four businesses have been hit in Lakeview and Logan Square in the last two weeks, all of them in the early morning hours.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
Police say the thieves used a hammer to pry the rear door open or kicked it in.
Once inside, they took money, safes or deposit bags.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them.
