Police issue warning after 13-year-old girl stalked in West Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning after a young girl was stalked on Sunday.

The incident happened as a 13-year-old girl was walking in the 2110 block of W. Greenleaf Avenue at about 7:30 a.m.

As she passed, a man in his 30s, started to call the victim pretty and requested her phone number and social media accounts.

Chicago police said the man was in an older model black Lexus SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 744-8261.

