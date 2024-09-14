WATCH LIVE

6 businesses targeted in 5-hour burglary spree on North, Northwest sides: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 11:57AM
At least six businesses were targeted in a Chicago burglary spree on Thursday morning the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of burglaries on the city's North and Northwest sides.

Six businesses, including two restaurants right next to each other, were targeted in a matter of hours early Thursday morning.

Police said in each case, two to four people drove up in a black sedan and then forced their way inside.

The thieves targeted safes and cash registers inside those businesses, before getting away.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations on Thursday:

  • 4300-block of West Addison St. at 1:33 a.m.
  • 2600-block of West North Ave. at 2:36 a.m.
  • 2500-block of North Clark St. at 5:15 a.m.
  • 3800-block of North Clark St. at 5:41 a.m.
  • 4700-block of North Kedzie Ave. at 6:18 a.m.
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV.
