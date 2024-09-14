6 businesses targeted in 5-hour burglary spree on North, Northwest sides: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of burglaries on the city's North and Northwest sides.

Six businesses, including two restaurants right next to each other, were targeted in a matter of hours early Thursday morning.

Police said in each case, two to four people drove up in a black sedan and then forced their way inside.

The thieves targeted safes and cash registers inside those businesses, before getting away.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations on Thursday:





4300-block of West Addison St. at 1:33 a.m.

2600-block of West North Ave. at 2:36 a.m.

2500-block of North Clark St. at 5:15 a.m.

3800-block of North Clark St. at 5:41 a.m.

4700-block of North Kedzie Ave. at 6:18 a.m.

