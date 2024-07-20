Chicago police issue warning after recent smash-and-grab burglaries at West Side businesses: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Friday after recent smash-and-grab burglaries happened at businesses on the city's West Side.

In the last two weeks, police said a group of burglars have broken through a security gate lock and smashed through the doors or windows of at least three businesses to steal from their cash register or ATM.

The smash-and-grab burglaries happened at businesses in the Austin and Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Each of the crimes were carried out by a group of up to five offenders, with two of the offenders acting as lookouts, Chicago police said. They were seen on surveillance video wearing hoodies, face masks and gloves.

Surveillance video from one of the burglaries shared by police appears to show the thieves carry an ATM out of the store and place it into a waiting getaway vehicle.

The burglaries happened at the following locations and times, according to police.



5200 block of West Chicago Avenue on June 27 at 5:17 a.m.

3900 block of West Monroe Street between June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and June 29 at 7:55 a.m.

4800 block of West Fulton Street on July 17 at 1:16 a.m.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

