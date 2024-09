Chicago police release images of suspects wanted in downtown knife attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police looking for suspects wanted for a knife attack.

Police said three males attacked a man with a knife earlier this month.

The attack happened earlier this month in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue in the Near North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call police, who continue to investigate.

