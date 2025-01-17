CPD releases video of suspects in string of business burglaries in 3 South Side neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shared new video of the people they are looking for in connection with business burglaries in three South Side neighborhoods.

The video shows four to eight suspects wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police said the group broke into each business by using a chain to pull the door off the hinges and remove an ATM machine. In some incidents, the suspects were armed with guns.

Four break-ins happened in December in Roseland, Greater Grand Crossing and Auburn Gresham.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:





8800 South Ashland on Dec. 17 at 4:50 a.m.



100 East 75th Street on Dec. 24 at 4:43 a.m.



100 West 103rd Street on Dec. 24 at 5:20 a.m.



1600 West 115th Street on Dec. 25 at 4:46 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

