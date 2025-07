Chicago police searching for CTA theft suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for CTA theft suspects.

Police released images of suspects accused of stealing phones as CTA customers waited for the train.

Chicago Police Department

The crimes happened on June 24 and 25 at about 11 a.m. at the CTA Red Line 35th Street Station, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

