Chicago police searching for suspect in smash-and-grab burglaries on South Side: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video during a spree of smash-and-grab burglaries last month across the South Side.

The burglaries happened during the month of March in Washington Heights, Marquee Park, Park Manor, Gresham and Beverly, Chicago police said.

In each of the burglaries, a male suspect wearing dark clothing arrived to a business on a "BMX" bicycle before throwing an object to break into the front entrance, CPD said. The offender fled the scene on the bicycle.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video in at least one burglary.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times:

-1000 block of W. 103rd St. on 03/19/2025 at 4:52 a.m.

-3100 block of W. 71st St. on 03/20/2025 at 5:29 a.m.

-200 block of E. 75th St. on 03/23/2025 at 5 a.m.

-1700 block of W. 87th St. on 03/25/2025 at 3:28 a.m.

-2100 block of W. 95th St. on 03/26/2025 at 3:45 a.m.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

