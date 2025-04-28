Prom dress giveaway held at McKinley Park boutique after burglary puts event in jeopardy

The community helped a prom dress giveaway happen at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique in McKinley Park after a burglary put it in jeopardy.

The community helped a prom dress giveaway happen at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique in McKinley Park after a burglary put it in jeopardy.

The community helped a prom dress giveaway happen at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique in McKinley Park after a burglary put it in jeopardy.

The community helped a prom dress giveaway happen at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique in McKinley Park after a burglary put it in jeopardy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prom dress giveaway went on as planned this weekend thanks to some generous donors who stepped up to help a business in need.

A burglary last weekend put the dress giveaway in jeopardy, but after ABC7's story aired, the owner said the donations and support began flooding in.

On Sunday, there were plenty of smiles at The R.O.C.K. Exchange Resale Boutique on the Southwest Side.

High school girls on the hunt for their prom dresses had success.

One young lady came all the way from Gary, Indiana to the boutique.

The store, at 35th and Archer, was having its prom dress giveaway just last week, but it looked like the event was in jeopardy when the store was burglarized.

READ MORE | Burglar caught on camera breaking into McKinley Park boutique; at least 4 other businesses hit: CPD

Surveillance video captured a man breaking a window then entering the store and later emerging through the front door carrying what appeared to be merchandise.

The burglary brought the owner, Delilah Abu, to tears. But Sunday, Abu was all smiles.

"I have to say thank you to everyone who donated," Abu said. "It's the same community and friends and family that came together. We were able to get the glass fixed, and so thankful for that."

Abu said her mission to serve the community was almost derailed by the break-in, but her faith and resources from Clarybelle Camacho with A Beautiful Project helped keep it on track.

"Every year we try to figure out who to give back to our community, because it's needed," Camacho said.

The event was very appreciated by the young ladies who otherwise would not be able to afford a prom dress.