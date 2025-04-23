Rideshare driver beaten, robbed on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was attacked while on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened at about 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday near 79th Street and East End Avenue, police said.

A man, 37, was standing outside his vehicle when three men ambushed him, police said. CPD confirmed the victim was a rideshare driver.

The suspects took the victim's things and struck him in the head.

The driver refused medical attention as and is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

