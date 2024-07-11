Rideshare driver shot while waiting for passenger near Chicago's Chinatown Gateway

An rideshare driver was shot while waiting for a passenger in his Tesla in the 2200-block of Wentworth Avenue near Chicago's Chinatown Gateway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father of three young kids was shot in the chest while on the job in Chinatown on Wednesday.

Paul Bessette, a rideshare driver, said he was waiting for a passenger in the 2200-block of Wentworth Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday near Chicago's Chinatown Gateway.

While we was waiting, he saw an older man getting beat up in the street. He then honked in hopes to stop the attack.

That's when a bullet went through the passenger window and struck him in the chest.

"The only reason it hit me where it did, is because I put my seat back to relax while I was waiting. If my seat was in a regular position, it would have hit me right in the side of my body and gone through my lungs. I probably wouldn't be in a good position in the hospital, if I was even alive," he told ABC7 Chicago.

Besette was treated and released from the hospital.

He credited Chicago police with saving his life.

No one in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

