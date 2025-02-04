Robbers attack, stab victim in Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed in the throat by robbers on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The crime happened on Monday at about 11:22 p.m. near 78th Street and Wood Street in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

A man, 35, was found with a stab wound to the throat and multiple bruises to the face.

The victim told police he was attacked by three people who also took his personal belongings.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one in custody. CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood