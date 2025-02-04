24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Robbers attack, stab victim in Gresham, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12:31PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed in the throat by robbers on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crime happened on Monday at about 11:22 p.m. near 78th Street and Wood Street in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

A man, 35, was found with a stab wound to the throat and multiple bruises to the face.

The victim told police he was attacked by three people who also took his personal belongings.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one in custody. CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW