Restaurant burglarized on North Side, Chicago police say

The Ruman Chai Shai restaurant was burglarized Saturday on North Artesian on the North Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant on Chicago's North Side is cleaning up after it was targeted by burglars Saturday.

Video showed the glass door shattered to pieces.

The burglary happened at Ruman Chai Shai and Restaurant at Artesian and Devon in Little India.

Chicago police said officers responded to the location in the 6300 block of North Artesian after reports of a burglary.

ABC7 is still working to find out if anyone was hurt or if anything was taken.

No further information was immediately available.

