Same group wanted in at least 17 armed robberies on South and Southwest Sides, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police said they're tying more violent robberies to the same group of people suspected in more than a dozen crimes.

Investigators said the group is behind at least 17 incidents dating back to October 19th.

Surveillance photos show the suspects who police said are jumping out of cars with handguns and rifles and running up to victims demanding their property.

In many cases, the victim is then pistol-whipped or beaten after handing over what they had.

Police say the suspects are all between 18 and 25 years old and have worn dark clothing and ski masks in each robbery.

List of incidents according to CPD

100 block of W. Polk St on October 19, 2024 at 2:45 a.m. (South Loop)

1400 block of E. 57th St on October 19, 2024 at 3:12 a.m. (Hyde Park)

5300 block of S. Dorchester Ave on November 10, 2024 at 12:35 a.m. (Hyde Park)

5700 block of S. Maplewood Ave on November 10, 2024 at 2:19 a.m. (Gage Park)

5600 block of S. St Louis Ave on November 10, 2024 at 2:50 a.m. (Gage Park)

2600 block of W. 63rd St on November 10, 2024 at 2:58 a.m. (Chicago Lawn)

6500 block of S. Campbell Ave on November 10, 2024 at 3:03 a.m. (Chicago Lawn)

6200 block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr on November 14, 2024 at 4:40 a.m. (Washington Park)

4700 block of S. Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr on November 14, 2024 at 4:35 a.m. (Bronzeville)

6000 block of S. Stony Island Ave on November 14, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. (Woodlawn)

5800 block of S. Artesian Ave on November 14, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. (Gage Park)

5300 block of S. Kedzie Ave on November 14, 2024 at 5:44 a.m. (Gage Park)

5400 block of S. Kedzie Ave on November 14, 2024 at 5:45 a.m. (Gage Park)

5700 block of S. Rockwell St on November 14, 2024 at 5:48 a.m. (Gage Park)

5700 block of S. Kedzie Ave on November 14, 2024 at 5:55 a.m. (Gage Park)

5400 block of S. Kedzie Ave on November 14, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. (Gage Park)

4400 block of S. Pulaski Rd on November 15, 2024 at 12:10 a.m. (Archer Heights)

