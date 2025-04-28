Shot fired during fight on CTA Red Line train on South Side, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Monday, April 28, 2025 10:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a fight where a gun went off on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on a CTA Red Line train in the 100-block of West 35th Street.

Police said a 42-year-old man was sitting in a train car when he got involved in a verbal altercation with a man

The suspect took out a gun and struck the victim in the head with the gun, which caused the gun to fire, police said. No one was hit by the shot.

The victim declined medical services and a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

A gun was recovered on the scene and Area one detectives are investigating.

