Suspects caught on camera in Subway armed robbery in Union Ridge, Mayfair, police say | VIDEO

The crimes happened in the 5200-block of Nagle on May 9th and 4700-block of Elston Avenue, police said.

The crimes happened in the 5200-block of Nagle on May 9th and 4700-block of Elston Avenue, police said.

The crimes happened in the 5200-block of Nagle on May 9th and 4700-block of Elston Avenue, police said.

The crimes happened in the 5200-block of Nagle on May 9th and 4700-block of Elston Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police alerted businesses on the city's North Side of armed robberies in the area.

In two incidents two men suspects wearing black clothes and face coverings entered and rob the businesses. Offenders then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The first incident happened in the 5200-block of North Nagle Avenue on May 9 at 11:56pm at a Subway restaurant.

In video released by police, the suspects act like they are going to make a purchase. When the cash register opens, one of the suspects pulls out at a gun while the other jumps the counter to grab the cash.

Chicago police alerted businesses on the city's North Side of armed robberies in the area.

The other happened in the 4700-block of Elston Avenue on May 10 at 12:09am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood