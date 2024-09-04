CTA Blue Line shooting suspect denied pretrial release after 4 killed on train in Forest Park

Forest Park police said Rhanni S. Davis he has a history of weapons offenses in Chicago.

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The 30-year-old Chicagoan charged in the fatal shooting of four sleeping CTA Blue Line riders earlier this week was denied pretrial release during a first court appearance Wednesday.

Rhanni S. Davis appeared in a Maywood courtroom Wednesday afternoon, where a judge said, "The facts alleged by the state are absolutely horrific and appalling."

She called the shooting "execution-style."

Family members of one of the victims were present.

Assistant State's Attorney Eugene Wood said, "The family is devastated understandably."

Davis, who has had training in security and home health care and worked at a Chicago Taco Bell recently, has been charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said the victims were sleeping when they were shot early Monday morning.

The four adult victims are three men and one woman, police said. Three of the victims were found shot in one train car and one was found in another. Police said the victims were not robbed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified three of the victims on Tuesday.

Adrian Collins, 60, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

SEE ALSO | Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit ruled unconstitutional

Simeon Bihesi, 28, was shot multiple times.

Margaret Miller Johnson, 64, of Des Plaines suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

All three deaths are classified as homicides. Forest Park police said they are still trying to contact the fourth victim's next of kin. He was a 52-year-old man.

CTA workers discovered the horrific scene around 5:30 a.m. Monday just as the inbound train arrived at the final stop.

Hoskins said it is believed the shooting occurred closer to the Harlem Blue Line station.

Davis, who still had a gun, was taken into custody after 90 minutes at the California CTA Pink Line station.

Police said the suspect was wearing a mask at times, and officers recovered several rounds.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the shooting, including any possible motive.

At a Tuesday evening press conference, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said, "It is safe to say this was a random attack."

Forest Park police said this is the first time they have had contact with that suspect, but added that he has a history of weapons offenses in Chicago.

Davis is next due in court Sept. 27.

