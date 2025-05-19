24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman charged in stabbing of boy, 7, in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 19, 2025 9:22AM
A 26-year-old woman took out a sharp object and stabbed the boy, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26 year-old woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a seven-year-old boy in Rogers Park on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The stabbing took place at around 8 a.m. inside a home in the 1700-block of West Touhy Avenue.

Police said Llovana Torres used a knife to injure the boy, who was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Police said Torres was later taken into custody in Evanston and has been charged with one count of aggravated battery to a child. Torres is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

