Woman critically hurt in Gage Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot as he was riding in a car on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 5300-block of S. Kedzie Avenue in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

A woman, 37, was riding as a passenger when she was shot in the head, according to police.

She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

