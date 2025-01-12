24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman critically hurt in Gage Park shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 12, 2025 1:03PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot as he was riding in a car on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 5300-block of S. Kedzie Avenue in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

A woman, 37, was riding as a passenger when she was shot in the head, according to police.

She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW