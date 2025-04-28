Woman seriously injured in Englewood hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning.

The incident took place at about 1:39 a.m. in the 6900-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a white or silver-colored four-door SUV that then fled the scene.

The woman suffered injuries from the crash, police said.

Police said the white or silver-colored SUV is possible missing a license plate and has a temporary white paper plate on the top left corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

