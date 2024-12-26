Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in West Rogers Park; suspect at large, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion on the city's North Side, according to police.

The home invasion happened at about 2:50 a.m. in the 6200-block of N. Bell Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A man reportedly broke into a 27-year-old woman's home, threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man stole some of the woman's things before running away.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect had a face tattoo, was 5'10" to 6'0" tall and had a medium build.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

