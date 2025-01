Woman shot in the head inside home in Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while she was in her home after a bullet pierced through the window, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 3:08 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 72nd Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A woman, 46, was inside her home when a bullet came through her window and struck her in the head.

The Chicago Fire Department took the woman to the hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.