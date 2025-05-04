Woman stabbed in Washington Park attack, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was attacked by multiple people on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The victim was standing near a sidewalk at about 3:59 a.m. in the 5600-block of S. Wabash Avenue, police said.

A group of unknown suspects allegedly approached the 19-year-old victim and started to attack her, police said.

One of the suspects allegedly stabbed her while another battered her in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds to the hands and her head. She is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

