Free bottled water available for those who live in the area at Ridge Park

Boil order remains in effect for Auburn Gresham, Beverly and Morgan Park

A Chicago Department of Water Management boil order remains in effect for parts of Auburn Gresham, Beverly and Morgan Park Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boil order impacting several Chicago neighborhoods remains in effect Thursday morning.

This order covers the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods. people have been lining up at ridge park for bottled water

City officials say 60,000 people are impacted by this boil order. This applies to the buildings and homes located east of Sacramento Avenue, north of 119th Street, west of I-57, south of 87th Street, and southwest of Beverly Boulevard.

The boil order all stems from a mechanical failure at the Roseland Pumping Station, which forced a shutdown and the possible contamination of water mains.

The issue was fixed, but the boil order remains.

Long lines of cars could be seen filing into Beverly's Ridge Park, 9625 S Longwood. to receive packs of bottled water.

Officials said more than 5,000 cases of water were passed out and that operation is expected to continue while the boil order remains in place.

Resident Margaret Ingram shared the challenges of living under a boil order.

"I boil the water, wash the dishes but then I have to wait so I can rinse the dishes," Ingram said. "I had to boil more water to rinse the dishes, so it's been a problem."

Officials encourage residents to boil water for at least five minutes, before any activity involving the consumption of water.

You don't need to boil water for laundry or showering.