Chicago's deputy mayor for education taking leave of absence

Sources told ABC7 Jennifer Johnson is temporarily stepping away from her role for personal reasons.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's deputy mayor for education is taking a leave of absence.

Sources told ABC7 Jennifer Johnson is temporarily stepping away from her role for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools is currently negotiating a new contract with the Chicago Teachers Union.

And CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is resisting calls to step down.

