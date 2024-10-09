Chicago City Council holding special meeting after Mayor Johnson makes Board of Education picks

The Chicago City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday on the Board of Education after Mayor Johnson nominated six new members.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special City Council meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon on the leadership at Chicago Public Schools.

The now outgoing Chicago Board of Education and Mayor Brandon Johnson's six hand-picked replacements are invited to Wednesday's special City Council meeting. But so far, no one has responded to that invite.

Wednesday's meeting comes a week after every member of the Chicago Board of Education abruptly resigned.

The previous board was not willing to fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez or secure a short-term high interest loan to help pay for a new teachers contract.

Aldermen attending Wednesday's special meeting say they are eager to vet Johnson's picks for board, one of whom, Deborah Pope, was a recent CTU employee engaged in contract talks with CPS.

"We think it would be appropriate to have the board members there at least to allow the body to ask them questions around what their vision is," 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas said.

Mayor Johnson's supporters said it's his decision on who sits on the Board of Education.

"I've always acquiesced to them allow then to appoint who they want to appoint, allow them to fire who they want to fire and we hope for the best of it," 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett said.

The special City Council meeting begins at 2 p.m.