Chicago Dogs baseball team owner shares hot dog recipe on Cooking up a Storm

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was Cooking up a storm Thursday with a couple of summer staples: hot dogs and baseball.

You can enjoy both without breaking the bank in the Chicago area.

The Chicago Dogs is a minor league team playing at Impact Field in Rosemont.

A night out with the family can be done on a budget.

Shawn Hunter, who owns the Chicago Dogs, and Evan Gersonde, the operations manager at the park, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

The perfect and classic Chicago-style hot dog ingredients are an all-beef hot dog in a poppy seed bun topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, sweet green pickle relish, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt.

Visit thechicagodogs.com for more information.