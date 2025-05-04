24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Lanes reopen after reports of Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 4, 2025 11:34AM
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes have reopened after reports of a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday.

Illinois State Police received a call at about 1:25 a.m. regarding a possible shooting on I-94.

Officers shut down the southbound local lanes at 43rd Street for hours to investigate the shooting.

ISP said no injuries were reported.

All lanes reopened at 5:15 a.m.

Police are investigating; nobody is in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

