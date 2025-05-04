Lanes reopen after reports of Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, ISP says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes have reopened after reports of a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday.
Illinois State Police received a call at about 1:25 a.m. regarding a possible shooting on I-94.
Officers shut down the southbound local lanes at 43rd Street for hours to investigate the shooting.
ISP said no injuries were reported.
All lanes reopened at 5:15 a.m.
Police are investigating; nobody is in custody.
No other information was immediately available.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood